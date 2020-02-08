VIDEO: Langley shopping centre shooting leaves man in grave condition

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in the 6300 block of 200th Street

Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting at a shopping centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP are investigating a Friday evening shooting near a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant that has left one man in grave condition.

The police were called at about 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 7 to the parking lot of Langley Crossing Shopping Centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street for a report of a shooting, explained Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Upon police attendance, an adult male victim was located in located suffering from what appear to be gunshot wounds,” she said.

He was taken to hospital in grave condition. According to a witness on scene while removing the victim from the vehicle his foot came off the brake and the vehicle, which was still in drive, began to lurch forward nearly injuring several first responders and bystanders. BCAS quickly loaded the victim into an ambulance for transport to hospital. He appeared to be suffering from serious gunshot wounds to the head, the witness said.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” Largy noted.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” she said.

The RCMP would like to hear from anyone with information on this crime. People can contact the detachment at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

