VIDEO: Langley firefighters battle Willoughby house fire

Blaze gets into wall of structure

A Langley fire fighter uses a saw to get access to a wall fire. Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

A house fire Friday night saw Langley firefighters using saws to get at the source of the blaze.

Just before 11 p.m. Township of Langley fire crews responded to multiple reports of a house fire in the 7100 block of 199 Street in Willoughby.

Crews arrived to find people trying to apply water to a fire on the side of a two-storey house.

The fire reportedly originated at the exhaust of the gas fireplace on the side of the house and had spread up inside the wall.

Firefighters had to use chain and circular saws to cut away the exterior siding to chase the fire in the wall.

All occupants of the home escaped safely after being alerted by their neighbours of the fire.

– Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services