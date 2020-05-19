VIDEO: Langley Fire crews extinguish blaze in old tree house

Three Langley Fire Service vehicles were called to the scene of a reported brush fire near 77A Avenue and 204 Street of Langley Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews had to cut a path to get at the blaze in what appeared to be an old tree house on a lot where a house used to be.
Firefighters on the scene quickly extinguished the fire, which appeared to have been used as a homeless camp.
No injuries have been reported.
Pedestrians and motorists in the area are encouraged to use caution.
More details to come.
