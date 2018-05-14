Emergency crews responded to a crash between a sedan and a station wagon on the evening of May 13. (Curtis Kreklau photos and video)

VIDEO: Langley crash scene Sunday night brought out lots of police

Witnesses on scene report two fleeing on foot from a vehicle.

Sirens late in the evening Sunday in Langley City were involved in a police incident that included a motor vehicle collision.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to 200th Street and 56th Avenue for a collision. A sedan and a station wagon were involved. Witnesses report a heavy police presence with both marked and unmarked RCMP vehicles.

Witnesses also reported seeing two people flee from a sedan. One person was found in the area of 198th Street and 55th Avenue.

The RCMP Police Dog Service, Surrey RCMP, and Langley RCMP were seen in the area.

