VIDEO: Langley-based Trinity Western University moves annual celebration of staff online

'This is a community day unlike all others' president says

Trinity Western University president Dr. Mark Husbands delivered a virtual message of encouragement at the Langley-based university’s annual Community Day celebration of staff and faculty on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 ( TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Normally, there would be crowds for “Community Day” at Trinity Western University, an annual celebration of the roughly 800 professors, researchers and staff at the Langley-based university, which happens to be the third-largest employer in the Township.

University employees gather together for meals, prayer and worship service, award ceremonies, and team-building activities.

This year, because of the pandemic, the campus-wide event on Monday, Aug. 24, went virtual.

“This is a community day unlike all others,” said TWU’s President, Dr. Mark Husbands, who talked about the need to stay connected to other peopled, as difficult as that is under current circumstances.

“I wish that were able to do so together in person,” Husbands said in a video message of encouragement.

“[But] we are and shall remain for some time at a distance.”

Margaret Tam, TWU Executive Director of Human Resources, described 2020 as “one of the most unique years that our local and international community has faced. TWU has had to adapt to the ever-changing world around us through the help of its amazing employees.”

Community Day online began with a morning session included a livestream musical worship service and remark’s by Husbands before employees who had reached significant milestone years of service (five, 10, 15, 25 and 35 years of employment) were recognized.

This year, Scott Macklin won the Innovator Award for his work in driving the University’s advancements in online and global learning.

Melissa Au, TWU Senior Marketing Manager won the Mentor Award, while the Unsung Hero award went to Deanne Mackie, TWU Housing Services Manager, who serves the University’s student residents.

Susan Mattam, Assistant to the Associate Dean of Trinity Western Seminary, and Darlene Hahn, Program Manager for the Master of Business Administration, were joint recipients for the Consider It Done award – going “above and beyond to get the job done.”

The TWU Library Team won Best Customer Service award for shifting library services to an online format, providing virtual research coaching and contactless book pick-up.

The TWU GLOBAL Online Learning team won the Team Impact award.

Currently, roughly 5,000 students attend Trinity Western University.

