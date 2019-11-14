VIDEO: Lake Cowichan fire department celebrates long service

The annual event sees several earn awards as well as the retirement of Ray Bourassa after 30 years

Bill Robertson, right, presents his 40-year ribbon and bar to Lake Cowichan Fire Chief Doug Knott on Nov. 4, 2019. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Members of Lake Cowichan Volunteer Fire Department had lots of reasons to celebrate on Monday, Nov. 4.

After all, it was the night they hand out their long-service awards.

But, there was some sadness, too, as they bid farewell to retiring firefighter, Ray Bourassa.

Fire chief Doug Knott received his 40-year ribbon and bar, and Tom Denniger received his award for 35 years in the department.

Steve Johnson was given his award for 30 years of service and Steve Vatcher was honoured for 25 years of service.

Finally, in an emotional moment, Johnson presented Bourassa with his 30-year award. As the two men joined in the same year, Johnson also got to give his friend two fun going-away presents, before the entire department gathered for a group picture.

As is plain in the group picture, there are now a good number of young firefighters in the Lake Cowichan group.

Asked about how this comes to be when departments in other communities are constantly talking about the difficulties of finding young recruits, both Knott and Vatcher said they were delighted with the situation, and pointed to the culture around Lake Cowichan’s fire department as an important factor in attracting young volunteers.