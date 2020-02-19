RCMP seen responding to a man who barricaded himself in a Walmart in Richmond on Feb. 19, 2020. (Screenshot of YouTube video)

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

  • Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a Walmart in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon while armed with what appears to be two butcher knives.

RCMP were called to the Walmart Richmond North Supercentre at about 4:30 p.m. A portion of the store was evacuated as police worked to apprehend the man.

According to one witness, a man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area within the store.

Other video of the incident shows at least 10 police officers inside the Walmart, including a crisis negotiator.

RCMP tweeted at about 5:15 p.m. saying that the Walmart had reopened.

More to come.

@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Chilliwack widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket
Next story
Regional district director to continue the work of his father

Just Posted

Most Read

  • It’s flu season

    Northern Health recently dealt with an outbreak of influenza in the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. Hospital visitors were asked not to visit the third floor where quarantined patients suffering from the flu were kept. That outbreak was declared officially over last week, so there is no concern of it spreading east, to areas like Burns Lake and Prince George.

  • Tradition is powerful but powdered wigs?

    Thom discusses archaic traditions in the court room

  • The RCMP need to let journalists do their job

    Unless you've been living under a rock you've likely heard about the recent enforcement of a B.C. Supreme Court interlocutory injunction relating to the dispute between Coastal GasLink (CGL) and the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs over development of the former's unceded traditional territory.

  • College finds a new president

    Promotion comes from within

  • Federal Opposition parties promises new info on Trans Mountain costs

    Most recent total was $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate

  • Burns Lake science fairs

    On Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary Schools hosted their annual science fairs. The science fairs are made up of student projects and judges will determine which students will move on to the district science fair on Feb. 19. (Lakes District News & submitted photos)

  • WEATHER: 15 km/h winds expected in Langley on Wednesday

    Fog patches will dissipate