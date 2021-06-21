VIDEO: Kitimat truck drivers rally together in honour of 215 bodies discovered at Kamloops Residential School

The convoy started at Riverlodge Recreational Centre and finished at the George Little Park

Trucks beginning to file out of the Riverlodge Recreational Centre parking lot and heading off to the George Little Park in Terrace. (Jacob Lubberts photo)

Truck Drivers and motorcycle riders across northwest B.C. came together on June 21 to honour the 215 bodies discovered at the Kamloops Residential School, as well as the families that were also affected by the discovery.

The convoy started at Riverlodge Recreational Centre in Kitimat BC and finished with a parade, at the George Little Park in Terrace BC.

With many memorials and movements taking place across the country, honouring the 215 children bodies discovered at Kamloops Residential School, Matt Woods-Louie, Arlene Roberts and other volunteers put the trucker convoy together through word of mouth and online platforms, like Facebook.

Truck companies like Banstra Transportation System and West Fraser Concrete also paid their employees to partake in the convoy and show their support.

“I was asked [June 18] if I wanted to join the convoy and I said yes without hesitation. So I went to work this morning and came here in the afternoon,” Grant, a truck driver for West Fraser Concrete said.

At 1:30 p.m., after leaving Kitimat, the truck drivers were given a warm welcome by northwest First Nations in BC that assembled in Terrace for the occasion.

Skeena MLA, Ellis Ross, also drove alongside truckers to Terrace and gave a speech calling for true reconciliation within Canada, then awarded a signed BC legislature tie to Matt Woods-Louie in recognition of his efforts for putting the convoy together.

Workers from KSAN Society, a non-profit social services agency, also attended the rally asking for convoy attendees to sign a petition that will call upon John Horgan to check every residential school across British Columbia.

More to come about the rally at George Little Park in Terrace.

