The skies were alive with the many colours of kites for the first day of the Parksville Lions Club’s International Kite Festival on Saturday, July 21.

There was a range of kites to check out at the event at Parksville Community Park, including a giant dog that attracted attention. Members of the B.C. Kitefliers Association put on demonstrations of kite flying, showing the agility of their kites and the acrobatic possibilities of kiteflying.

The festival continued Sunday, July 22.