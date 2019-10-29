VIDEO: Kids in costume storm Saanich retirement home for annual Pumpkin walk

Saanich youngsters and seniors enjoy the Halloween festivities at the annual Berwick House Great Pumpkin Walk Tuesday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

From little dinosaurs and sloths to miniature milk cartons and skeletons, Hillcrest kids came out in costumes of all kinds for the annual Berwick House Great Pumpkin Walk Tuesday night.

Hosted at Berwick House Retirement Community, the event creates a spooky experience out of pumpkins carved by Hillcrest Elementary grade five students. Berwick House residents spook up the facility and get into the Halloween spirit for two nights of family fun.

READ ALSO: Saanich retirement home welcomes youngsters for Halloween fun

Jack Leahy, 3, checks out some of the pumpkin decor at the annual Berwick House Great Pumpkin Walk. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

“There’s nothing better then when are kids together with the residents here,” said Sarah Ball, Hillcrest Elementary English language specialist and event co-organizer. “Everyone leaves with what they need. Everyone’s smiling. The kids talk about it for days after, and I know the seniors talk about it for days after.”

Alongside the 50 pumpkins dotting the facility’s back garden are a number of scary surprises and decor, from chattering bats and cobwebs to and movement-activated ghosts and ghouls. Kids could also enjoy an interactive Harry Potter library, Halloween photo booth and the epitome of Halloween joy: candy.

READ ALSO: Mystery surrounds Saanich pumpkin ritual

“All the children are having a great time,” said resident Shirley Ellworthy. “And the costumes are great.”

Ball said,”every year gets better and better. The residents get so excited about doing the crafts and handing out candy.”

The Berwick House Great Pumpkin Walk event free to the public and is on again Wednesday evening from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

nina.grossman@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.