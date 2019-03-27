VIDEO: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

Batman was seen wandering around Kelowna Saturday night as a police incident was unfolding in Kelowna’s Pandosy area. - Melissa Parent

There’s no need for a bat signal in Kelowna, because a superhero is already in town.

A West Kelowna woman captured a video of a police incident Saturday where officers had their guns drawn. A person dressed as Batman sauntered over to officers after jumping out of his “Batmobile” when a section of road off of Pandosy Street was closed at the time.

“All I know is the police had a section of Pandosy blocked off and had their guns drawn. Batman pulled up in front of us, jumped out and ran to help before he was sent away due to it being unsafe,” Melissa Parent said.

She said as far as she knew, the man’s name is Bruce Wayne.

Parent was on her way back from visiting friends in the area, when she filmed the unusual scene.

More to come.

