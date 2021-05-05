VIDEO: Inside Helping Hands of Terrace’s sorting facility

Phase two of the facility was completed late last year

The Helping Hands of Terrace sorting facility was completed in November 2020. Phase two added a second shipping container and a roof, meaning that multiple people can sort recyclables at one time. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

A local society that collects recyclables to raise money for seniors’ needs has completed construction of its Thornhill sorting facility.

Located on Rifle Range Road, the facility at Helping Hands of Terrace Society consists of two shipping containers set apart and covered by a roof.

“We now have our second sorting station down at the end,” said Ron Ramsey who co-founded the Helping Hands of Terrace.

“When we get a bunch [of recyclables] we have two people that can work at the same time which is a big bonus.”

Fundraising committee member Karleen Lemiski came up with the idea of expanding the facility and adding a second container with a roof joining the two.

The society started writing proposals and fundraising in April 2019 for the expansion but the project was delayed due to COVID-19. It was eventually finished in Nov. 2020.

The project was supported by Tess Contracting & Renovating, the City of Terrace, Terrace Community Foundation, Terrace Rotary, Home Hardware, Northern Lights Sea Cans, Silvertip Signs, Jack Kennedy and the Bear Creek Group.

Here’s a virtual tour of the facility:

Terrace Standard