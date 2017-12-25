VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

  • Dec. 25, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

twitter.com

Queen Elizabeth II is using her annual Christmas message to pay tribute to the way the cities of London and Manchester pulled together after extremist attacks this year.

Remarks pre-recorded by the 91-year-old monarch will be broadcast on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom, Canada and the other Commonwealth countries.

Excerpts released by Buckingham Palace indicate Elizabeth praises the “powerful identities” of Manchester and London.

The Queen, her husband, Prince Philip, and family members plan to attend a church service Monday on the grounds of Elizabeth’s country estate in Sandringham. They typically mingle with locals who come to watch them arrive at church.

The royal family has a private lunch scheduled afterward. This is the first Christmas the family will be joined by Prince Harry’s fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Older Langley house ought to be saved for rental, owners say

Just Posted

VIDEO: Water Shed Arts Cafe welcomes folk-pop duo Citizen Jane

  • 14 hours ago

 

‘A number’ of school projects to be announced in Surrey

 

Langley’s Danton Heinen making an impact with Boston Bruins

  • 14 hours ago

 

MVP Of The Week: Injured but never out

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read