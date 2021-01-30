VIDEO: Impressive drone-flying skill shown off in mountain-biking footage in Mission

Drone weaves through trees, barrel rolls, as it follows biker and dog on Bear Mountain

The drone weaves through trees following a mountain biker and his dog on their descent from Bear Mountain. Screenshot from RichieRich Youtube video.

Some impressive drone-flying skills are shown off in a series of mountain-biking videos on Mission’s Bear Mountain.

The operator weaves the drone through trees and makes several barrel rolls as he closely pursues a mountain biker and his dog descending Lorax Trail. The footage can be found on the Youtube channel called RichieRich, and the MissionBC Subreddit.

“He can fly at high speeds in tight trees (which is bonkers to watch),” said Reddit user, canadian_rockies, the mountain biker in the video. “The hardest part of riding for him is keeping a steady pace … adding fast [acceleration] and [deceleration] is tough for him to add to the mix. Stop too fast and you get a drone in the helmet.”

The active channel also features videos of “mountain surfing,” where the drone captures footage of mountain ranges.

