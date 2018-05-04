VIDEO: Humpback whales spotted near White Rock pier

Humpback whales were spotted feeding near White Rock Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

  May. 4, 2018
The warm spring weather brought more than just humans to the White Rock beach area Thursday afternoon.

A pod of five humpback whales were spotted about two kilometres from the White Rock pier.

White Rock Sea Tours and Whale Watching offered to take people, including Peace Arch News, out to view the whales, which were feeding in the Strait of Georgia between White Rock and Point Roberts.

Resident Susan Barbos Solym, who was spending the afternoon on the waterfront, noticed the whales off in the distance and got a pair of binoculars.

“I could see them breaching from the pier, with my binoculars,” she told PAN.

About five boats, both from the Canadian and American side, took spectators to see the whales feed.

White Rock Sea Tours and Whale Watching owner Andrew Newman told PAN that it’s the first time he’s seen the whales feeding so close to the city.

