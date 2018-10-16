VIDEO: How to roll a joint

Bob Kay, owner of Cannabis Culture in Kelowna is a cannabis connoisseur and reveals the secret to the perfect joint just in time for legalization Oct. 17.

Kay says that collecting cannabis can be just like collecting wine and there is as much of a ritual to preparing marijuana for consumption as there is preparing a bottle of wine.

“It’s not just cannabis but it’s the whole culture that really elevates and stimulates me and keeps me going,” said Kay. To be able to see it come to legalization as alcohol did… for our time there has never been a movement that has created so much controversy and had so much human attachment to it. I am excited to be involved in the legalization and the decriminalization of possession of a plant, (which) isn’t logical.”

Indica vs. Sativa

Indica pants are short and busy with wide leaves, when consumed it will relaxes the body, decreases acute pain, increases dopamine and stimulates the appetite.

Sativa plants reduces pain, can be used for anxiety or depression, increases focus and stimulates creativity and

How to consume?

There are many different ways of consuming however only three will be allowed in Canada during legalization; dried cannabis flowers for smoking that will be prepackaged, seeds and oil.

“Smoking is the combusting of the molecules of cannabinoid with steam, it combusts the chlorophyll in the plant matter by heating it,” said Kay.

