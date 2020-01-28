VIDEO: House fire on Old Yale Road draws multiple fire units

No immediate reports of serious injuries

Multiple Langley fire department vehicles were at the scene of a reported house fire late Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 28) on Old Yale Road near 232 Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple units of the Langley fire department responded to a reported house fire on Old Yale Road near 232 Street Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Social media posts showed thick smoke billowing from a full-involved structure fire, roughly half-way between 224 and 232 Street on Old Yale.

Old Yale was blocked off for several hours by RCMP.

Reports from the scene indicate a house suffered extensive damage, but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

More details as they become available.

