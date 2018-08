Abbotsford Fire Rescues Services had an early start to the day on Monday.

Just before 5 a.m., crews were called to the 600 block of McCallum Road to respond to a report of something burning in a field.

Once they arrived, it was upgraded to a structure fire as it was discovered to be a two-storey house engulfed in flames.

The home is believed to be abandoned.

More details to come.