VIDEO: Home, vehicle destroyed in Parksville fire

Four area fire departments responded to a structure fire on McKinnon Street in Parksville on Wednesday, April 4. — Lauren Collins photo

Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at 212 McKinnon St. in Parksville on Wednesday afternoon, April 4.

Parksville Volunteer Fire Department was called at 1:22 p.m. following multiple 911 reports. Firefighters arrived a short time later to find the fire well involved, Parksville fire chief Marc Norris told The NEWS.

Norris said a lone occupant had gotten out of the house before responders arrived, and was examined before being taken by B.C. Ambulance Service personnel to be checked at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

A vehicle appeared to have been damaged by the fire as well.

Qualicum Beach, Parksville, Errington and Coombs-Hilliers fire departments all joined in the response to the fire.

A neighbour at the scene said she heard “pops” and then came outside and saw what was happening.

Norris said Parksville VFD was beginning its investigation and did not yet know the cause of the blaze as The NEWS went to press Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s too early to tell what it was. We haven’t started our investigation yet,” Norris said.

