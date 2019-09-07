VIDEO: Home surveillance footage of Abbotsford dog attack posted to social media

Abbotsford Animal Control says breed looks like a mix, according to family members

Home surveillance footage of the Sept. 5 Abbotsford dog attack on an elderly man was posted to social media yesterday.

The video shows the attack, which sent the man to the hospital with significant gashes in his throat, lasted less than one second. The dog lunges at the man from it’s hind legs and the man can been seen clutching his neck afterwards.

“He is very fortunate to be alive,” said a family member in a post. “We just want to make sure that no one else gets hurt.”

The man was taking his regular afternoon walk around the neighbourhood when he crosses paths with two young girls walking the dog. The man was left bleeding on the sidewalk as the frightened girls run away immediately afterwards.

He was eventually aided by a man driving by who called emergency services.

The family originally thought the dog looked similar to a pitbull but say they were informed by Abbotsford Animal Control it looks to a be mixed breed.

The attack happened at the Sunnyside Cresent and Springhill Street, a residential area extremely close to Ten Broeck Elementary School.

The Abbotsford Police Department is aware of the attack but information tips should be directed towards Abbotsford Animal Control: 1-844-495-2273.

Note: a sharper version of the video was previously uploaded but has since been deleted.