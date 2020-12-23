VIDEO: Hit-and-run damages patio of downtown Abbotsford restaurant

Incident occurred Saturday, Dec. 19 at Nine Downtown Kitchen and Lounge

A vehicle crashed into the patio of the Nine Downtown Kitchen and Lounge in Abbotsford on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that damaged a restaurant patio on Saturday (Dec. 19).

Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. at the Nine Downtown Kitchen and Lounge at 2625 Montrose Ave.

She said the damage was discovered early Sunday morning by one of the owners when they came into work.

CCTV footage from neighbouring businesses shows a vehicle skidding down Montrose, driving over the curb and smashing into the patio.

“Businesses that have been able to remain open continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions. Incidents such as this add one more challenge to these already-trying times,” Bird said.

The vehicle involved is a dark sport-style car, which will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 6040-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

