VIDEO: High Streamflow Advisory issued for Skeena, Bulkley rivers

The Skeena River in Terrace on June 1, at approximately 4:45 p.m. An hour earlier, The BC River Forecast Centre issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Skeena and Bulkley rivers. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Skeena and Bulkley rivers, indicating that river levels are rising rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

“A strong high-pressure ridge has developed over British Columbia resulting in the warmest temperatures of the season for most of the province,” states the June 1 advisory, posted at 3:45 p.m.

“At the same time, an atmospheric river is currently directed at the North Coast and expected to spill over into the Skeena River and Bulkley River watersheds.”

According to the advisory, snowpack in the area was above normal with snow still remaining at some automated snow weather stations.

Continuing snow melt and rain is increasing flows in the Skeena and Bulkley rivers, and flows are increasing quicker than forecast at several stations including the Kispiox River near Hazelton, Skeena River at Usk, and Skeena River above Babine River.

The BC River Forecast Centre advises people to stay clear of the rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

Terrace Standard