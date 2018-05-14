VIDEO: Heavy police presence at Langley accident scene

One taken into custody

A Sunday night crash drew a heavy police presence in Langley.

Around 10 p.m. Langley crews responded to 200 Street and 56 Avenue for a motor vehicle accident.

Multiple police units could be seen at the scene and in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Witnesses said a grey sedan went through a red or amber light colliding with a green station wagon which was sent 200 to 300 metres down 200 Street before coming to a stop on the sidewalk.

Two occupants from the grey sedan reportedly fled on foot.

The Police Dog Service, as well as Surrey RCMP, assisted Langley RCMP to track down one male in the 5500 block of 198th St.

An ambulance was requested for the man for a “traumatic injury”.

It appeared an occupant of the green station wagon was also transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

There was evidence that citizens or firefighters used an extinguisher on the grey sedan due to a small fire under the hood.

RCMP shut down 200 Street and strung up police tape to protect the scene.

Photos by Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services