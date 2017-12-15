VIDEO: Hankering for a piece of Star Wars?

A massive Star Wars memorabilia collection is going on the auction block in Langley.

The All Terrain Armoured Transport (AT-AT) walker, also known as the Imperial Walker, in action. - Image Credit: StarWars.com

The opening of The Last Jedi isn’t the only major Star Wars event taking place in Langley this weekend.

Able Auctions is hosting an auction of a large collection of Star Wars memorabilia starting Saturday morning.

There are more than 500 lots up for grabs, said Able’s Langley manager Colin Hole.

The timing is good for the auction, Hole notes, with plenty of people coming by on Friday afternoon for a preview viewing.

StarWars Auction

The items include numerous original vintage action figures, die cast models, costumes, comics, LEGO kits, statues, replica blasters, light sabres, a Darth Vader bust, bobble heads, Pez dispensers, and toy starfighters.

There’s a life-size R2-D2 model if you’ve ever needed your own astromech droid.

It’s uncertain how much the items will go for.

“The original figures that are AFA graded are very nice,” said Hole, who is a Star Wars fan and collector himself.

One item is a vinyl-caped Jawa figure, which is relatively rare compared to the cloth-caped variant. If it was still sealed in its original package, it would be worth up to $16,000, but without that, it will be worth somewhat less.

“There’s a lot of good stuff in this collection,” Hole said.

For those coming down for the first time, he recommends arriving at about 9 a.m. when the doors open to register as a bidder.

The auction begins at 9:30 a.m. at Able Auctions Langley warehouse at 19757 92A Ave.