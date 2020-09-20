VIDEO: gunshots fired outside Langley gas station

No reports of injuries in Saturday evening incident

RCMP at the scene of a report of shots fired at the Chevron station near 231 Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday night, Sept. 20, 2020 (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

Two people started shooting at each other at a Langley gas station near 232nd Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday night, Sept. 19 around 11 p.m.

Langley Cpl. Craig van Herk said RCMP officers responding to multiple 9-1-1 calls arrived at the scene to find the shooters had fled.

“Fortunately no one is believed to have been injured,” van Herk reported.

“At this early point in the investigation, police continue to gather information and evidence, however, it does appear both parties were known to each other,” Herk elaborated.

Descriptions of the shooters are still being confirmed and their vehicles can only be described as dark in color.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

It appears to be the same Langley gas station that was the scene of a fatal shooting in May of 2018.

In that incident, officers arrived to find a man on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. A Range Rover parked near one of the pumps appeared to be riddled with bullet holes.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

Amanjot Singh Hans, 31, of Surrey, was identified as the victim of what police believed to be a targeted shooting.

There have been multiple shooting incidents in the Metro Vancouver region in recent days, believed to be gang-related.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

