VIDEO: Greater Victoria’s top headlines of the weekend

From ferry cancellations and house fires to a school strike and a park with a new name, here are some of your top headlines from the weekend.

Man saves his dog from Oak Bay house fire

A Saturday fire in Victoria was either a daring rescue or a fool-hardy act, depending on your perspective. A man described as in his 30s or 40s suffered smoking inhalation after he entered a burning house on Davie Street to rescue his dog.

Read the full story here: Victoria man runs into burning house to rescue dog

Victoria waterfront park renamed

The City of Victoria’s Laurel Point Park will now bear the name of former mayor Peter Pollen. A new sign that reads “Peter Pollen Waterfront Park” was unveiled on Saturday at the west end of Laurel Point.

Read the full story here: Victoria’s Laurel Point Park renamed to honour former mayor

High winds cancel travel plans

BC Ferries was up and running again on Saturday morning after high winds caused 25 sailing cancellations on Friday – most of which were on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.

Read the full story here: BC Ferries resumes sailings after 25 cancellations on Friday due to high winds

SD63 schools closed during strike action

In an update to its website Sunday, the school district said CUPE 441 confirmed it intends to continue with a full withdrawal of services Sunday evening and has the support of the Saanich Teachers’ Association, which has indicated it will not be crossing picket lines.

Read the full story here: Classes cancelled across Saanich School District

Read the full story here: SD63 parents asked to make arrangements for children as strike looms

BC ferry worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

A man has been arrested after a BC Ferries worker was sexually assaulted while working aboard a vessel while sailing between Victoria to Tsawwassen this week.

Read the full story here: Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

Wicked Victoria brings ghosts and ghouls to Government Street

This is the fifth year this event has been put on by the Greater Victoria Festival Society (GVFS) in Victoria, transforming Government Street into Boo Boulevard between noon and 5 p.m.

Read the full story here: Fifth annual Wicked Victoria draws a crowd of more than 9,000

