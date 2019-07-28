VIDEO: Greater Victoria weekend wrap-up: Here’s what you missed

Some of the top weekend headlines from your community and beyond

Manhunt continues in Manitoba

A community in northern Manitoba continues to be on lock down after two B.C. murder suspects were reportedly spotted at its landfill Sunday afternoon.

Two Port Alberni men, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck on July 19 and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese on July 15.

The last reported sightings of the young men were in York Landing, Man.

Follow these stories for more information and updates:

Saanich Standoff

One man was arrested following a police incident that had Davin Street between Burnside Road and Maddock Avenue West closed off on Saturday afternoon.

Colwood Corners concrete pour

Onni Group, the developers of the much-anticipated and long-delayed residential and retail hub, was expected to do it’s next big concrete pour on Thursday.

Closure of Island Compassion Club

After 20 years in operation, the Vancouver Island Compassion Society (VICS) has closed its doors.

