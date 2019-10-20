VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

From wind gusts to rare birds, here are some of your top headlines from the weekend.
Camera licker caught on tape
A Gordon Head resident was surprised when a suspected mailbox thief licked her doorbell camera on Thursday night.
Gale winds hit the Island
A gale warning means winds of 34-47 knots are occurring or expected to occur. Environment Canada expects winds of up to 35 knots today and Monday for regions with gale warnings in effect.
BC Ferries worker injured
A BC Ferries crew member was injured on the car deck of the Queen of Cowichan vessel bound for Nanaimo just after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.
A yellow-browed visitor draws a crowd
With an American Birding Association rarity rating of 4/5, a yellow-browed warbler’s presence in Greater Victoria has excited the North American birding community, with enthusiasts flying in from across the continent to catch a glimpse.
