VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Dog killed in alleged hit and run, Goodlife Marathon takes over city and more

If you decided to take a break from the news cycle over Thanksgiving, here’s your chance to catch up on some of the stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Mom hopes for change after daughter, dog struck in crosswalk

Julianne Cameron’s 20-year-old daughter was crossing Foul Bay Road near Leighton Road with her French bulldog Louie around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 when she and the dog were struck by a vehicle. Sadly, Louie did not survive the crash.

89-year-old pedestrian killed in collision

The man was crossing Royal Oak Drive near Pipeline Road when he was struck by a driver in a truck on Oct.9. First responders were called to the scene and the 89-year-old was taken to hospital where he later died.

City of Victoria to fund police costs in 2020

In June council voted to allocate $135,000 from the contingency fund to cover the costs, but needed to vote on how to proceed in future events. Council agreed to boost the budget on Thursday.

Goodlife Marathon takes over Victoria

More than 8,500 people were at the 40th GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon, early Sunday morning in downtown Victoria. Many were running for the first time, a considerable portion from outside the capital city.

