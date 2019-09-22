VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

A still from the weekend wrap video.

Here are some of the top headlines in Greater Victoria over the last three days.

Donated bottles stolen from Sooke RCMP detachment

Cans and bottles that had been collected to raise funds for the Cops for Cancer ride were stolen from the Sooke RCMP detachment on Thursday.

Read the full story here: Cans and bottles destined for Cops for Cancer fundraiser stolen from Sooke RCMP Detachment

Crashes prompts City of Colwood to evaluate intersection safety

The City of Colwood is taking steps to ensure the safety of a busy intersection after two motor vehicle incidents took place at the intersection in one week.

Read the full story here: Colwood taking steps to improve intersection safety after two motor vehicle incidents in one week

Jury for Andrew Berry double murder trial hears closing arguments

The jury for the trial of Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father accused of killing his daughters on Christmas Day, 2017, has heard closing arguments from Crown and defence counsel after five months of witnesses and evidence.

Deliberations are expected to begin next week.

Read the full story here: Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

Read the full story here: Defence says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Oak Bay father

Victoria joins UN’s tree planting campaign

The City of Victoria will be planting 5,000 trees by the end of 2020 as part of a global campaign launched by the United Nations.

Read the full story here: Victoria first Canadian city to join United Nations tree planting challenge

