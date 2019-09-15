VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Here are some of the top headlines in Greater Victoria over the last three days.

Victoria grieves students killed in bus crash

The University of Victoria is offering condolences to families and loved ones after two students were killed in a mid-Island bus crash on Friday evening.

Read the full story here: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Read the full story here: UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

Pacific FC moves into third place

Pacific FC slid into third place in the Canadian Premier League after a 1-0 win against FC Edmonton at Westhills Stadium on Saturday.

Read the full story here: Pacific FC moves into third place in league after 1-0 win against Edmonton

Terry Fox as popular as ever

Fred Fox is still amazed at the legacy his brother, Terry Fox, has left on Canada and the world.

Read the full story here: This September, think of Terry and all touched by cancer: Fred Fox

