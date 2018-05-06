VIDEO: Food left on stoves spark pair of potential Langley apartment fires

Items left cooking are blamed for two fire calls in Langley today, neither turned serious.

Neighbours could be heard expressing their thanks to firefighters who saved a downtown Langley apartment from fire this afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, Langley City Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the Kinsmen Gardens Estates in the 5500-block of 209th Street for report of an apartment fire.

Crews arrived to find residents reporting a smell of smoke inside, but it was coming from an unknown source.

After some investigation, smoke was discovered coming from a ground-level suite at the rear of the building.

Firefighters made entry and confirmed no one was home at the time.

It’s believed there was something left on the stove that caught on fire and started to spread to the cabinets above.

Quick 911 calls by neighbouring residents and what’s being called a fast attack by firefighters prevented the fire from spreading and damaging other suites.

No smoke alarms were heard sounding at the scene.

At the same time, Township of Langley firefighters responded to the Cornerstone Apartments nearby, in the 21000-block of 56th Avenue for a similar report of a fire that turned out to be burnt food left on the stove.