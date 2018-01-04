(Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that poor weather and driver error played a role in collision

  • Jan. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

One woman was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle collision in Coquitlam Wednesday night.

According to Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, the crash took place just before 9 p.m. at Austin Avenue and Nelson Street.

The car crashed into a concrete retaining wall while driving through heavy fog.

McLaughlin said that although the investigation is ongoing, “early indications are that it’s driver error and that the fog may have played a role.”

Bystanders say that firefighters needed to use the Jaws of Life to free the woman, who was then taken to to Royal Columbian Hospital.

McLaughlin confirmed that fire crews were on scene and that the woman was taken to a local hospital.

He warned commuters to driver to the conditions, and not just the speed limit.

“Speed limits are meant for ideal condition,” McLaughlin said. “This time of year we have slippery road conditions.”

BPTV

www.twitter.com

Previous story
Heavy fog, freezing rain hits Lower Mainland
Next story
Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Just Posted

ECHO, B2B to hold free audition workshop in Qualicum Beach

  • 10 hours ago

 

Vancouver band the Zolas begin 2018 with Nanaimo show

  • 10 hours ago

 

North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 4

  • 10 hours ago

 

Letter: Help needed for another refugee family

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read