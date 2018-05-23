VIDEO: Flood album

Images of rising water levels were captured by Times reporter and readers

Rising water levels have been lapping at and sometimes overflowing river banks in Langley Township, the result of a surge of water that has flooded large sections of land upriver.

The combination of a high snowpack, warm weather and a heavy rainfall led to a worst-case flooding scenario in the B.C. interior, with hundreds of people evacuated.

Evacuation orders for about 171 addresses in Grand Forks were lifted Tuesday, with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary saying the threat of flooding had decreased.

Still, residents of more than 500 properties remained evacuated and another 6,500 were on alert, advised they may need to leave at a moment’s notice.

Images and videos of the rising levels here in Langley were captured by Times reporters as well as Times readers Heather Ashfield and Herb Klein.

– with files from Black Press