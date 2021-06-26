VIDEO: Flames devastate Langley Township condo in construction

Explosions a result of the fire launched pieces of debris at least two blocks away, according to one witness

Another in-construction condominium went up in flames Saturday afternoon in Langley Township, with far-reaching plumes of smoke.

Townhomes part of the 50-unit Skylark development near 80 Avenue and 204 Street, were already up for presale before the blaze sparked at around 2 p.m.

An eyewitness on the scene told the Advance Times he heard an explosion result from the fire, which launched pieces of wood near his residence two blocks away.

Langley City has sent fire crews to assist at least six Township firefighters in battling the blaze.

Police have blocked off 80 Avenue to traffic.

More to come…

Fire has destroyed an under construction residential building on 80 Ave and 204 street in Langley pic.twitter.com/MEdp3q0Pys — Langley Advance Times (@LangleyTimes) June 26, 2021

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Langley Advance Times