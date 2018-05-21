VIDEO: Flames destroy abandon Langley home Monday

Fire ripped through a single-storey house in Brookswood on the holiday Monday.

Video and photos by Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance

Billows of black smoke could be seen over the skies of Brookswood Monday morning.

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire in the 19700-block of 32nd Avenue at about 10 a.m.

Crews arriveto find a single-storey, possibly abandon home fully engulfed in flames.

Large nearby cear trees were also ablaze.

Part of the roof eventually collapsed into the house.

Firefighters had to run long lengths of hose from the nearest hydrant, which was reportedly some distance away.

RCMP closed off 32nd Avenue between 196th and 200th Streets for several hours during the morning, and interviewed witnesses to the blaze.

• more to come

– Curtis Kreklau is with South Fraser News Service