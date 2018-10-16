Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton, left to right, provides the receipt for the first legal cannabis for recreation use sold in Canada to Nikki Rose and Ian Power at the Tweed shop on Water Street in St. John’s N.L. at 12:01 am NDT on Wednesday October 17, 2018. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: First legal cannabis purchases as midnight strikes in eastern Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time

  • Oct. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Canada has officially become the second country in the world to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.

Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time.

The historic first sale marks a major shift in drug policy and makes Canada one of the few countries globally to regulate and legalize marijuana for adult use.

Stores in the country’s easternmost province were the first to open at 12:01 a.m. local time, ahead of brick-and-mortar outlets in other provinces and territories.

Cannabis NL expected 22 stores to open on Oct. 17, but not all opted to open in the middle of the night to commemorate the event.

Canada joins the tiny South American country of Uruguay in an exclusive club of nations that allow the sale of recreational pot.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Clearing begins at Parksville property on Despard Avenue
Next story
Councillor candidates provide videos on why they’re running

Just Posted

Most Read