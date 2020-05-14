VIDEO: Fireworks light up Oak Bay skies for ‘private’ birthday celebration

Residents of Oak Bay got a surprise light show on Wednesday night.
Fireworks set off by Cold Water Divers Inc. lit up the sky near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel and could be seen all the way to Cordova Bay, according to some social media posts.
The fireworks were a “private” show to celebrate the birthday of a customer.
Cold Water Divers modified their barge, laying out a large plywood platform to shoot fireworks off of, that was later wet down so it wouldn’t burn.
