VIDEO: Firefighters put out brush fire in Nanaimo

Crews put water on a slash pile at a brush fire in the East Wellington area on Sunday. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Crews are extinguishing a brush fire in Nanaimo’s East Wellington area.

East Wellington Fire Department and Nanaimo Fire Rescue are at a location on Shady Mile Way, where a new development is under construction. Crews were putting water on a slash pile at the site and an excavator at the location was filling in a rough road to improve access for fire trucks.

The fire was added to B.C. Wildfire Service’s list of active wildfires with a reported size of 0.01 hectares, but a B.C. Wildfire crew was not required.

“We have established at this time, they do not need help,” said Natasha Broznitsky, Coastal Fire Centre spokeswoman.

