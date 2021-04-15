VIDEO: Firefighters battle wildfire in Chilliwack near Hwy 1

Helicopter dropping water on large wildfire in Chilliwack at Yale Road West, north of highway

Fire crews battle a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Scroll to the bottom of this story for more photos. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Chilliwack Fire Department is currently battling a large brush fire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West and Cannor Road.

The fire happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

According to fire crews near the scene, the wildfire blaze was about one kilometre away and was “moving quickly,” just before 2 p.m. The fire jumped a barrier that firefighters thought would have stopped the blaze from spreading.

Just before 4 p.m., crews had the fire contained on three sides.

Sometime before 5 p.m. a helicopter had arrived on scene and was dropping water on the blaze.

A helicopter drops water on a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fire crews battle a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fire crews battle a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fire crews battle a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fire crews battle a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP officers on the scene of a spreading brush fire in east Chilliwack between the CN tracks and Highway 1 on April 15, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Firefighters call for helicopter water drop as brush fire expands west of Cannor Road on April 15, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)