VIDEO: Fire in ‘abandoned’ duplex in downtown Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge firefighters walk through snow to put out fire on 228th Street. (Michael Hall â€“ THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge firefighters responded to a call for a residential structure fire on 228th Street just before noon Wednesday.

Smoke was billowing from a boarded-up duplex just behind the MacDonald’s restaurant off Lougheed Highway.

Initial reports were that the duplex was abandoned.

Multiple fire trucks responded, while Ridge Meadows RCMP blocked off the road.

READ ALSO: Horse rescued twice by Maple Ridge fire department.

As much as 30 centimetres of snow had fallen in Maple Ridge overnight and many road were still slushy.

• More to follow.

@mike_D_hallmailto:editor@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter