VIDEO: Fire guts Peachland home

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze in the Okanagan neighbourhood

  • Apr. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A large fire destroyed a home in Peachland Saturday.

Visible flames were reported coming from a home near Sunset Avenue in Peachland on Saturday afternoon around 1:10 p.m.

By 2:30 p.m., crews were on scene pumping water onto the ongoing blaze.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but fire officials said that no injuries had been reported.

More to come.

RELATED: Four people displaced by Taylor Road fire

RELATED: BC Wildfire believes grass fires near Chase were human-caused

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island
Next story
RCMP looking for grain haulers dumping grain on roadside pull-outs

Just Posted

Most Read