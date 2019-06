RCMP comfirm everyone got out of the house safely during Saturday morning fire

Firefighters battle a house fire on Bearstone Place in Chilliwack on Saturday, June 15. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress)

A two story home in Chilliwack was destroyed by fire on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m.

The home is on Bearstone Place, off of South Sumas Road near Vedder Road. RCMP have confirmed with The Progress that everyone in the home got out safely.