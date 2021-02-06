VIDEO: Fire damages residential garage near border of Langley and Surrey

On resident of area reported hearing 'two loud booms'

Firefighters and police responded to a fire that damaged a garage near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday morning, Feb. 6, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fire damaged the exterior of a residential garage behind a house in the area of 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue near the border of Surrey and Langley on Saturday morning, Feb. 6.

A resident of the area, who asked to be anonymous, described hearing “two loud booms” before the fire was spotted.

Another resident told the Langley Advance Times the fire was first reported around 7:20 a.m.

One outside wall of the garage was scorched, but there did not appear to be serious structural damage.

There were no reported injuries, and multiple units of the Surrey fire department and RCMP were at the scene.

One person was seen being administered oxygen at the scene, but was on their feet.

More to come.

