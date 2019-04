Fire happened at a home in the 15800-block of 101 A Avenue

Surrey firefighters fight blaze at Guildford duplex on Friday morning (April 26, 2019). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters were on scene of a fire at a duplex in Guildford Friday morning (April 26).

Crews responded to the fire at a home in the 15800-block of 101A Avenue, according to a Black Press freelancer on scene.

The freelancer said flames were “shooting from the front of a duplex” and there was “heavy smoke.”

More to come.