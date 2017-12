The office building at Marlin Motors was damaged by fire on Friday night. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A fire on Friday night caused extensive damage to the office building at a Duncan car lot.

Duncan volunteer firefighters responded to the blaze in the office at Marlin Motors, located on Chaster Road, around 8 p.m.

The flames were contained to the building and didn’t spread to adjacent properties.

More details when they are available.

Marlin Motors fire