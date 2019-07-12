VIDEO: Fire crews rescue horse stuck in ditch in Abbotsford

Pulleys and ropes help ease horse out of predicament

Fire crews work to ease a horse out of a ditch on Bates Road in Abbotsford on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Kevin MacDonald)

Crews with Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS) saved a horse from an uncomfortable predicament on Friday afternoon.

The horse became stuck in a water-filled ditch on Bates Road in northwest Abbotsford at about 2 p.m., resulting in AFRS being dispatched to the scene.

Crews used ropes and pulleys to ease the horse out of the ditch. The animal was sedated during the process, and was under the watchful eye of a veterinarian on scene.

The horse emerged in good condition and was led back to the barn.

A horse became stuck in the exact same location five years ago, and was also rescued unharmed.

