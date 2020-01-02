VIDEO: Fire crews contain early morning fire at Boston Pizza on New Year’s Day

Crews were called to the Abbotsford restaurant on South Fraser Way around 2 a.m.

  • Jan. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A fire broke out on the outdoor patio of the Boston Pizza on South Fraser Way in the early hours of Jan. 1.

Abbotsford fire crews were called to the scene on around 2 a.m. and quickly doused the flames, keeping damage to a minimum.

