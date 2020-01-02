VIDEO: Fire crews contain early morning fire at Boston Pizza on New Year’s Day

A fire broke out on the outdoor patio of the Boston Pizza on South Fraser Way in the early hours of Jan. 1.
Abbotsford fire crews were called to the scene on around 2 a.m. and quickly doused the flames, keeping damage to a minimum.
