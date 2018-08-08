VIDEO: Fire crews called out wildfire near Crofton

Flames were visible as firefighters worked the blaze on Maple Mountain Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Six fire halls and the BC Wildfire Service have been called out to a brush fire on Maple Mountain off Osborne Bay Road near Crofton on Vancouver Island.

Initial reports from the scene were that there were spot fires and heavy smoke showing. A helicopter has been requested.

Maple Mountain is in the North Cowichan Municipal Forest Reserve, and the municipality also brought in water trucks and a backhoe as well as firefighting equipment to deal with the flames.

Osborne Bay Road has been closed so traffic should look for an alternate route.

Maple Mountain is a popular spot for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding and more.

More as it becomes available.