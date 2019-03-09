VIDEO: Fire crews battle house fire in Chilliwack neighbourhood

Flames could be seen through the roof an hour after firefighters arrived

  • Mar. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in a Chilliwack neighbourhood.

The blaze is believed to have started around 1:40 p.m. Saturday on Robson Street at the corner of Victoria Avenue.

Flames were still visible through the roof of the house more than 45 minutes after firefighters started battling the blaze.

No one was home at the time, according to witnesses on scene. A woman who lives at the house was at work when the fire happened and arrived on scene about half an hour after emergency crews.

The family dog was either inside the house or in the backyard at the time of the fire, but was able to escape the blaze.

More to come.

